Iran strengthens ties with the Western Hemisphere by signing a 20-year agreement with Venezuela.

Iran and Venezuela have declared plans to formalize a 20-year strategic pact, strengthening the Islamic Republic’s ties to the Western Hemisphere and bringing together two US adversaries and their pressure campaigns.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia Gonzalez met in Tehran on Monday to “discuss bilateral problems and the growth of collaboration between the two nations.”

The two countries “agreed to convene a joint economic commission in the near future and to develop and finalize a comprehensive plan for the two countries’ 20-year economic cooperation,” according to the statement.

According to the Venezuelan side, Plasencia met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the same day “to proceed toward the strengthening of diplomatic relations.” “The Islamic Republic’s will to construct a road plan for the coming years, and reinforce the historical links that unite both nations,” the Iranian leader said. Raisi has asked Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to visit the Islamic Republic in the coming months in order to strengthen ties between the two countries, which are both under US sanctions. Caracas and Tehran share a same goal in resisting the sanctions imposed by the United States.

During the meeting, Raisi “rejected the United States’ embargoes and penalties against third countries; and he agreed with Foreign Minister Plasencia in the resolve to strengthen multilateralism and reject the North American country’s involvement and interventionism.”

In a statement released by his office, Raisi stated that cooperating with countries such as Venezuela would be a top priority for his administration.

“We are determined under this government to overcome the obstacles caused by our adversaries and continue our country’s development path,” Raisi said, adding that “to improve bilateral relations, we need a clear, long-term plan so that relations expand to their maximum potential.”

In this regard, he stated that “a positive view” for the future of Iran-Venezuela relations has formed.

In recent years, Iran has worked to repair its relations with a number of countries, particularly since the United States pulled out of a multilateral nuclear deal reached by other major world powers in 2018. Iranian officials also inked a 25-year agreement last year.