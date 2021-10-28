Iran says it will resume nuclear talks in November.

Iran has agreed to resume discussions with world powers over its nuclear deal next month, according to the country’s deputy foreign minister, who met with EU mediators in Brussels on Wednesday.

The other parties involved in the talks, which included indirect talks between the US and Iran, must still confirm the return to the table.

“We’ve agreed to begin talks by the end of November. The exact date will be announced in the next week “On Twitter, Ali Bagheri, who is also Tehran’s main negotiator, tweeted.

“We had a very serious and constructive discussion… on the important aspects for successful negotiations,” he said.

Following the election of a hardliner in Iran, the EU and international powers have been trying to get negotiations in Vienna aimed at renewing the 2015 agreement back on track.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iran’s foreign minister, said Tehran would “assess” the outcome of the Brussels summit before setting a specific date.

At a news conference in Tehran, he told media, “But it will not be too late.”

Since former US President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in May 2018 and imposed sweeping sanctions, the accord between Iran and international powers to find a long-term solution to the dilemma over its contentious nuclear program has been dormant.

His successor, Joe Biden, has stated that he is willing to re-enter the accord if Iran meets crucial preconditions, including complete compliance with the deal’s terms, which Iran has repeatedly broken by ramping up nuclear operations after the US withdrew.

However, the Vienna-based talks through intermediaries made little progress before being halted for four months following the election of Ebrahim Raisi as Iran’s president.

Rob Malley, the US point man on Iran, reiterated on Monday that the US has “alternative options” if Iran’s nuclear activity progresses, despite the Biden administration’s preference for negotiation.

The EU serves as the deal’s organizer, which includes the United Kingdom, France, Germany, China, and Russia.

The US has stated that it is “extremely supportive” of the EU’s efforts to restart the talks.

However, it has reiterated that there is no alternative to the Vienna talks, despite concerns that Tehran may be seeking to stall the process by looking into alternate forms.