Iran, Russia, and China Warn the United States not to intervene in Cuba.

After the island was rocked by large rallies for which US President Joe Biden expressed his support, Russia, China, and Iran have warned the US not to intervene in Cuba.

In the wake of historic anti-government demonstrations alleging shortages of COVID-19 vaccines and basic humanitarian needs, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodrguez railed against “the increased aggression of the US government” in lengthy remarks delivered to the press Tuesday. His message was echoed by three powers deeply critical of Washington’s foreign policy toward Havana, and in many o

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov met with Cuban ambassador Julio Garmendia Pea in Moscow earlier Tuesday for a discussion in which “the Russian side expressed solidarity with Cuba’s government and people, and promised all-round support to the efforts towards the earliest possible normalization of the situation.”

“The sides expressed confidence that the situation will quickly return to normal,” according to the readout, and “stressed the inadmissibility of foreign interference and other harmful activities that threaten Cuba’s stability.”

During the Soviet Union, Moscow was Havana’s most ardent supporter, and Cuba-Russian relations are still strong today, thanks to shared support for Venezuela’s socialist government, which, like Cuba, is subject to US sanctions.

“The United States embargo is the underlying cause of Cuba’s shortage of medicines and energy,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a press briefing Tuesday.

The United Nations General Assembly criticized the United States’ decades-long trade restrictions against Cuba for the 29th time last month in a near-unanimous 184-2 vote. Zhao urged Biden to lift the penalties, which were temporarily lifted under previous President Barack Obama before being imposed by Trump.

Zhao also slammed any outside attempts to meddle in Cuba, a communist-led country.

"China resolutely opposes foreign meddling in Cuban domestic affairs, firmly supports what Cuba has done in combating COVID-19, improving people's livelihoods, and maintaining social stability, and firmly supports Cuba in choosing a development path suitable to its national circumstances," Zhao added. "I'd want to emphasize that China is eager to collaborate with Cuba."