Iran Launches an Attack on a Nuclear Facility Near the Capital

Iran Foils Attack on Nuclear Facility Near Country’s Capital.

According to state television, Iranian officials repelled an attempted “sabotage attack” on a civilian nuclear site near Tehran.

Authorities say they thwarted attempted sabotage that targeted a sprawling nuclear centre located in Karaj city, just some 40 kilometres northwest of Tehran.

According to Nournews, the unsuccessful attack was aimed at an unidentified structure controlled by Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization in Karaj city, roughly 25 miles outside Tehran. The strike, according to the news site, “did not result in any casualties or damage, and was unable to impair Iran’s nuclear program.”

Nournews did not describe any specific details about the attack, but stated that Iranian authorities were in the process of determining those responsible. An anonymous Iranian official declined to offer comments to the Associated Press, and instead referred to the coverage by Nournews, which is regarded as close to the country’s Supreme National Security Council.

Iranian authorities have thwarted what they called a “sabotage attack” targeting a civilian nuclear facility near the country’s capital, state TV reported, as details about the incident remained scarce.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, a United Nations body that regulates Tehran’s nuclear activities, did not respond to a request for comment from the Associated Press.

The Iranian government did not say which facility in Karaj was targeted. The Karaj Agricultural and Medical Research Center is one of two known facilities related with Iran’s nuclear program in the area.

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization describes the Karaj Agricultural and Medical Research Center as a facility founded in 1974 that uses nuclear technology to improve “quality of soil, water, agricultural and livestock production.”

The location is close to a number of industrial areas, including pharmaceutical manufacturing plants where Iran produces its own coronavirus vaccine.

Earlier on Wednesday, unverified rumors circulated on Iranian social media claiming officials had stopped an unmanned aerial vehicle from attacking a COVID-19 vaccine production plant.

There are 18 nuclear facilities and nine other locations in Iran under IAEA safeguards. The agricultural nuclear research center is not listed as a “safeguard facility” with the IAEA, though a nearby nuclear waste facility around Karaj is. The IAEA visited the site in 2003.

According to a policy study published in March 2015 by the Washington Institute for Near-East Policy, the Karaj site has been “storing radioactive waste and equipment destroyed from atomic vapor laser isotope separation tests in the neighboring Lashkar Abad.”

The U.N. Security Council in 2007 sanctioned the Agricultural Center, identifying it along with other facilities it described as being involved in Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs. The U.S. Treasury under then-President George W. Bush also sanctioned the facility.

The U.S. lifted those sanctions under the 2015 nuclear deal, although re-imposed them in 2018 with then-President Donald Trump’s decision to unilaterally withdraw from the accord.

The foiled sabotage attack follows several suspected incidents targeting Iran’s nuclear program that have heightened regional tensions in recent months, as diplomatic efforts gain traction in Vienna to resurrect Tehran’s tattered atomic deal with world powers.

In April, Iran’s underground Natanz nuclear facility experienced a mysterious blackout that damaged some of its centrifuges. Last July, unexplained fires struck the advanced centrifuge assembly plant at Natanz, which authorities later described as sabotage. Iran now is rebuilding that facility deep inside a nearby mountain.

Israel is widely believed to have carried out the sabotage, though it has not claimed it. Iran also blamed Israel for the November killing of a scientist who began the country’s military nuclear program decades earlier.

Trump’s decision to withdraw from the nuclear deal has seen Iran, over time, abandon all limitations on uranium enrichment. The country is now enriching uranium to 60%, its highest ever levels, although still short of weapons grade. Iran has said that its nuclear ambitions are peaceful and that it will return to its commitments once the U.S. lifts its sanctions.

Earlier this week, Iran’s sole nuclear power plant at Bushehr underwent an unexplained temporary emergency shutdown. Authorities earlier this year had warned of the plant’s possible closure because of American sanctions that allegedly prevented Iran from procuring equipment for repairs.

On Tuesday, the IAEA said it was informed of a technical program striking the Bushehr plant’s electrical generator. The agency said the facility would go back online after being reconnected to the national electric grid.

Iran’s nuclear department said that engineers were working to repair the broken generator.