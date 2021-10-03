Iran is pleading with the United States to unfreeze $10 billion in order to demonstrate its “intentions.”

Iran’s foreign minister has urged the US to release $10 billion in frozen assets held by Tehran in order to re-establish a nuclear deal with major powers.

If the Americans have “genuine intentions,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in an interview broadcast late Saturday on state television, “let them free some of our assets, such as $10 billion locked in foreign banks.”

“However, the Americans are unwilling to unlock them so that we may be convinced that they have considered the interests of the Iranian people at least once in the last decades,” he stated.

Amir-Abdollahian also threatened to sue South Korea if it continued to fail to pay a debt of about $8 billion for Iranian oil sales.

Iran’s cash have been frozen in banks in South Korea.

“We cannot continue… to turn a blind eye to this question because of US pressure,” he said, adding that the government will authorize the central bank to pursue legal action against two South Korean banks that held the assets.

Amir-Abdollahian said he discussed the issue with his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong over the phone on Thursday and requested him to enable Iran access to its assets “as quickly as feasible.”

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated his warning that Iran’s time to return to the 2015 nuclear deal with international powers was running out.

“The ball is still in their court, but only for a short time,” Blinken said to reporters. “On that, there is a limited runway, and it is growing shorter.”

Former President Donald Trump pulled out of the agreement and reimposed broad sanctions, including freezing Iranian funds in foreign institutions, which Tehran wants lifted before it reverses a series of actions taken in response to the pressure campaign.

In Vienna, the Biden administration had been in indirect conversations with Iran about returning to compliance.

In June, Iran requested a hiatus in discussions owing to a political transition, with Ebrahim Raisi, an ultraconservative, taking over as president.

The parties to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal considered it as the most effective method to prevent the Islamic republic from developing a nuclear weapon, a goal Tehran has long rejected.