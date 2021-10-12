Iran is on the agenda of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s visit to Putin.

According to Naftali Bennett’s office, Israel’s prime minister will go to Sochi, Russia, next week to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin for talks that will include Iran’s nuclear program.

Moscow is a signatory to a 2015 agreement that relieved Iran of sanctions in exchange for limits on its nuclear capability.

Bennett’s office stated, “The two will discuss a variety of diplomatic, security, and economic concerns impacting both countries, as well as major regional issues, especially Iran’s nuclear program.”

Former US President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018 and reimposed harsh sanctions, prompting Tehran to gradually back out of the agreement’s commitments.

Israel “absolutely not allow Iran to get a nuclear weapon,” Bennett said at the United Nations General Assembly last month.

Tehran claims to be working on a peaceful nuclear program.

The 2015 accord also includes the United Kingdom, China, France, and Germany. Talks to resuscitate the deal began in Vienna in April after US President Joe Biden entered office, but they have been stalled since June, when Iran elected ultra-conservative Ebrahim Raisi as president.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iran’s foreign minister, stated last week in Moscow during meetings with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that he expects talks to resume in Austria soon.

Lavrov said the talks “should be restarted as quickly as feasible” and urged the US to honor its commitments under the agreement.

This will be Bennett’s first official visit to Russia since taking office in June, following the 12 years of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu boasted about his closeness with Putin and was a frequent trip to the Russian capital.

After Bennett was sworn in, Putin praised him and remarked that Russian-Israeli cooperation will help the Middle East’s “peace, security, and stability.”

dac/it