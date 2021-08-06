Iran is blamed by the US for a deadly oil tanker attack in the Arabian Sea.

Iran was responsible for last week’s deadly oil tanker attack in the Arabian Sea, according to the United States and the Group of Seven (G-7), an intergovernmental group that includes America. Iran used a drone strike to murder two individuals, according to the US and the G-7.

The HV Mercer Street was targeted in international seas off the coast of Oman on July 29 by an Iranian drone and its military-grade bomb, according to data acquired by the US Central Command. As a result, a Briton and a Romanian onboard the ship died.

Following an investigation, Central Command determined that the drone’s weapon was designed to “inflict injury and devastation.” The attack was “planned” and “targeted,” according to G-7 foreign ministers from the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States.

“Every known piece of evidence points to Iran. “There is no justification for this attack,” the foreign ministers stated in a joint statement.

“Iran’s actions, together with its support for proxy forces and non-state armed groups, pose a threat to international peace and security,” the statement continued. “We demand that Iran cease all efforts that are in violation of relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, and that all parties play a positive role in promoting regional security and peace.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“Based on the data, US analysts assessed that this UAV was manufactured in Iran,” said Central Command, using the military word for a “unmanned aerial vehicle.”

Iran has denied involvement.

The ship was targeted by three drones, according to Central Command, but the first two were unsuccessful. “The substantial damage to Mercer Street… was the consequence of a third UAV attack,” according to the investigation team.

According to the report, the drone strike ripped a 6-foot-diameter hole in the ship’s pilot house and severely damaged the inside.

The triangle-shaped Delta wing drones used in the Mercer Street attack were also utilized in 2019 strikes on the core of the Saudi oil industry, which temporarily cut the kingdom’s production and sent markets soaring, according to the Central Command assessment.

The Houthi rebels in Yemen, who are backed by Iran, claimed responsibility for the assaults, but analysts say the distance between their area and the two targets was too great for them to have carried them out. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, a paramilitary force, launched a counter-offensive in January. This is a condensed version of the information.