Iran is being chastised by the UN Nuclear Watchdog for’seriously undermining’ monitoring.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a harsh report released Tuesday that Iran’s monitoring tasks have been “seriously harmed” after Tehran suspended some of the UN agency’s inspections of its nuclear programs.

The new revelation comes as diplomatic efforts to resurrect the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and global powers have come to a halt.

In February, in response to the US refusal to ease sanctions on Iran, Iran delayed some IAEA inspections and restricted IAEA access to monitoring equipment like as cameras.

Initially, Iran and the IAEA established a temporary arrangement in which Iran agreed to preserve recordings from this equipment in order to send them over to the IAEA in the future.

The agreement between Iran and the agency, however, expired on June 24, and Iran has “failed to interact with the Agency on this topic at all for a number of months,” according to the report.

“Iran’s decision to stop implementing its nuclear-related commitments” under the 2015 deal has “seriously harmed the Agency’s verification and monitoring activities” since February 23, 2021, according to the study.

The technology was generally serviced every three months, according to a diplomatic source, and it would be questionable whether all of the systems were “still operational” by now.

According to the report, one of the cameras was destroyed and another was “severely damaged” at a centrifuge component workshop in Karaj.

In June, Iranian state media and the Tasnim news agency stated that a “sabotage operation” had been foiled at an Iranian Atomic Energy Organization complex near Karaj.

According to the report, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stated that he was willing to travel to Iran to speak with the incoming ultra-conservative President Ebrahim Raisi’s cabinet.

However, no such visit has occurred, according to one diplomatic source, who claims Iran is “not ready to talk” to the IAEA.

The IAEA’s confidence in its ability to retain continuity of knowledge has been eroding over time, according to the report, and the issue must be “quickly corrected by Iran.”

Iran had increased its stocks of uranium enriched above the 20% authorized in the 2015 deal, according to the assessment.

Iran was not allowed to enrich uranium past 3.67 percent under the agreement, which is significantly below the 90-percent level required for use in a nuclear bomb.

Furthermore, it was only supposed to have a total stockpile of 202.8 pounds – comparable to 300 kg in.