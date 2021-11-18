Iran is accused of causing a “nuclear crisis” by the United States and Gulf countries.

Iran was accused by the US and its Gulf Arab allies of generating a nuclear catastrophe and destabilizing the Middle East with ballistic missiles and drones on Wednesday.

The warning was given in a joint statement following a meeting in Saudi Arabia of the US and Gulf Cooperation Council working group on Iran.

The statement claimed that “all participants urged the new Iranian administration to utilize the current diplomatic opportunity” presented by the reopening of discussions in Vienna aimed at preserving the Iranian nuclear deal and “avoid war and disaster.”

These indirect negotiations between the US and Iran were put on hold when Iran’s new president was elected in June, but they are set to restart later this month.

They hope to resuscitate the multilateral agreement signed in 2015 to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

In 2018, the United States, led by then-President Donald Trump, walked out of the agreement, and Iran has since abandoned many of the promises it made under the agreement to limit its nuclear program.

“Iran has taken actions for which it has no civilian need but which are critical to a nuclear weapons program,” claimed representatives from the US, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait in a joint statement.

These nations also denounced “a variety of aggressive and hazardous Iranian practices,” such as the proliferation and direct use of sophisticated ballistic missiles and drones.

“Iran’s support for armed groups around the region, as well as its ballistic missile program, constitute a clear threat to regional security and stability,” according to the statement.

Qatar and Oman, for example, are frequently viewed as conduits for US communications with Iran.

Saudi Arabia, a Sunni monarchy that is bitterly hostile to Shiite Iran, has recently begun a discreet but noticeable engagement with its neighbor, facilitated by Iraq.

These Gulf states “briefed” Washington on “their efforts to develop viable diplomatic channels with Iran” in order to de-escalate tensions, albeit with American military backup.

“The United States and member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) underscored that these diplomatic efforts will fail if Iran continues to cause a nuclear catastrophe,” the statement ended.