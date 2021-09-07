Iran has been sanctioned by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for’seriously undermining’ monitoring.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said in a strong statement Tuesday that its monitoring mission in Iran had been “seriously harmed” after Tehran postponed some nuclear-related inspections.

The latest report from the International Atomic Energy Agency comes at a time when diplomatic efforts to resurrect a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and international powers have come to a halt.

In February, in reaction to the US unwillingness to ease sanctions, Iran delayed some IAEA inspections and restricted IAEA access to monitoring equipment such as cameras.

Initially, Iran and the IAEA established a temporary agreement under which Iran agreed to keep recordings from this equipment and eventually pass them over to the UN nuclear monitor.

According to the report, that arrangement expired on June 24 and Iran “has failed to engage with the Agency in any way on this topic for a period of months.”

The Agency’s verification and monitoring activities have been gravely harmed by Iran’s decision to stop implementing its nuclear-related agreements on February 23, 2021, according to the study.

The technology was generally serviced every three months, according to a diplomatic source, and it would be questionable whether all of the systems were “still operational” by now.

One of the cameras at a centrifuge component workshop in Karaj was destroyed, while another was “severely damaged,” according to the report.

In June, Iranian state media and the Tasnim news agency stated that a “sabotage operation” had been foiled at an Iranian Atomic Energy Organization complex near Karaj.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said he was willing to travel to Iran to meet with President Ebrahim Raisi’s new ultra-conservative government.

However, no such visit has occurred, according to one diplomatic source, who claims Iran is “not ready to talk” to the IAEA.

The IAEA stated that its confidence in its ability to maintain continuity of knowledge has been eroding over time and has now considerably deteriorated, and that Iran must “quickly rectify” the issue.

Iran had increased its enriched uranium stockpiles above the levels allowed in the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, according to the assessment.

The JCPOA promised Iran relief from Western and UN sanctions in exchange for UN-monitored strict curbs on its nuclear program.

Iran promised not to enrich uranium above 3.67 percent under the parameters of the agreement, much below the required 90 percent. Brief News from Washington Newsday.