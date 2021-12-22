Iran has announced the development of an anti-missile system for its tanks.

According to the Fars news agency, Iran plans to install an anti-missile system on the turrets of T-72M tanks to protect them against attack.

The report was released amid Iranian military drills and shortly after the US indicated it was preparing “alternatives” in the event that negotiations in Vienna to resurrect a deal to constrain Iran’s nuclear program fail.

“The system has been thoroughly tested and will soon be put on tank turrets. By jamming missile systems, it will be able to deflect all types of missiles “On the third day of land and sea military drills in three provinces in the Islamic Republic’s south, Fars claimed.

The tanks’ main gun has a three-kilometer (1.9-mile) range and accurate night-time capability, according to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards ground forces chief, General Mohammad Pakpour.

As part of the five-day practice, Iran’s military fired six missiles from land and water on Tuesday.

Drills are being held in three Gulf coast provinces, including Bushehr, which is close to the country’s lone nuclear power facility.

The T-72 tank was initially manufactured 50 years ago in the former Soviet Union.