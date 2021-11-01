Iran dismisses ‘concerns’ from the West over nuclear compliance.

Iran reiterated its nuclear program is peaceful on Monday, two days after the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany expressed “grave” concern on the margins of a G20 conference.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, a spokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry, told reporters in Tehran that Western policies were “incompatible with reality” and “would not produce productive results.”

On Saturday, Western leaders issued a joint statement following bilateral meetings on the margins of the G20 conference in Rome, where they discussed Iran’s invitation to resume talks on restoring the 2015 nuclear deal.

Since former US President Donald Trump stepped out in May 2018 and imposed sweeping penalties, the agreement between Iran and six other nations to find a long-term solution to the dispute over its nuclear program has been dormant.

Iran undertook six rounds of indirect talks with US President Joe Biden’s administration in Vienna on returning to the 2015 agreement, but talks were suspended in June when a new ultraconservative government seized power in Tehran.

On Saturday, the West issued a statement expressing its “commitment to ensure that Iran never develops or acquires a nuclear weapon.”

Tehran has “sped up the pace of provocative nuclear steps, such as the production of highly enriched uranium and enriched uranium metal,” according to the report.

“Iran has no realistic civilian need for either measure,” it continued, “but both are critical to nuclear weapons programs.”

That, according to Iran’s Khatibzadeh, is incorrect.

“Contrary to the statement, as previously stated, the manufacturing of uranium metal and highly enriched uranium is carried out for peaceful and civilian objectives, including medical supply and usage as fuel in the Tehran research reactor,” the foreign ministry spokesman said.

After a five-month hiatus, Iran announced last week that it would begin discussions with world powers in November on reviving the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the nuclear program, despite rising concerns that international tolerance was wearing thin.

“When these discussions start… in the next two or three weeks, Iran will pay close attention to them since bargaining for the sake of negotiating is not part of its policy,” Khatibzadeh said, adding that the Vienna talks would not be place at a ministerial level.

Biden has stated that he is willing to rejoin the accord if Iran also returns to full compliance by halting nuclear activity undertaken in reaction to Trump’s sanctions.

Khatibzadeh, on the other hand, has accused the European parties to the pact, in particular, of “inaction.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.