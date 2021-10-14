Iran claims to have reached an agreement with the EU on nuclear talks in Brussels in a matter of days.

Iran and the EU agreed Thursday in Brussels to continue negotiations aimed at reopening talks on the Islamic republic’s faltering 2015 nuclear deal with Western powers, according to Tehran.

Enrique Mora, the European Union envoy in charge of coordinating discussions on renewing the Iran nuclear deal, spoke for several hours with Iranian deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri, as Western powers lose patience with Tehran over the lack of a set timeframe for resuming talks.

The agreement has been stuck in limbo since June.

“At the conclusion of this discussion, the two parties decided to continue dialogue on issues of common interest in Brussels in the coming days,” Iran’s foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that Mora stated the EU was “ready to engage with Iran and the other countries.”

The talks took place as EU foreign policy leader Josep Borrell traveled to Washington for talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who warned on Wednesday that if diplomacy failed, “additional actions” will be considered.

His visiting Israeli colleague, on the other hand, reserved the right to employ force.

Since 2018, when then-US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew out of the 2015 nuclear deal, which relieved Iran of sanctions in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear activity, it has been on life support.

Trump reimposed severe sanctions, while Iran, which maintains that its nuclear program is solely for civilian purposes, backed away from its own commitments.

Mora’s visit to Tehran came amid rising pressure from EU members and the US for a quick resumption of discussions on Washington’s return to the nuclear deal.

Bagheri, who is in charge of Iran’s nuclear file, tweeted before of Thursday’s meeting with Mora that the “lifting of painful sanctions” will be on the table.

President-elect Joe Biden has expressed willingness to return to the nuclear accord since taking office in January.

Iran and the remaining parties to the accord — the United Kingdom, China, France, Germany, and Russia — met in Vienna earlier this year, with the United States participating indirectly.

The talks have been put on hold since Iran’s president was elected in June.

President Ebrahim Raisi, an ultraconservative former judiciary chief, is regarded to be less willing than his predecessor Hassan Rouhani to make concessions to the West in order to resurrect the pact.

Iran has stated several times that it is ready to begin talks “soon,” but no specific date has been set.

