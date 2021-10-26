Iran claims that a cyberattack has disrupted gasoline distribution.

According to state television, a cyberattack in Iran disrupted gasoline distribution at the country’s service stations on Tuesday, citing the Islamic republic’s main security authority.

According to the television, “the Supreme National Security Council acknowledged that a cyberattack against the petrol distribution computer system occurred.”

It had previously stated that the outage was caused by “computer system problems.”

“Details of the attack and its source are being investigated,” it said, without providing any other information.

The conservative Fars news agency linked the collapse to the second anniversary of the violent November protests that were spurred by a rise in gasoline prices.

According to state television, the system outage has caused gasoline stations around the country to be closed.

Images of huge lineups at closed service stations were broadcast on television networks.

Iran’s national society for the distribution of petrol products is holding an emergency meeting to fix the problem, according to the body’s spokesman Fatemeh Kahi, as quoted by state media.

Later in the day, state media reported that technicians from the Ministry of Petrol pulled IT systems offline in a number of petrol stations in Tehran to hand distribute fuel.

In remarks to the official television on Tuesday, Interior Minister Ahmed Vahidi reassured the public that there are no plans to hike gasoline prices, telling them “not to worry.”

ap/sk/lg/dv/jsa/it