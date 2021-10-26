Iran blames a cyber attack for the disruption of its fuel supply.

Iranian authorities blamed a mysterious cyber attack on Tuesday for the country’s petroleum distribution network’s unprecedented outage.

Iran is a significant oil producer, and motorists in the country are used to inexpensive gasoline, so they were astonished to find filling stations closing one by one and lines growing longer.

“The Supreme National Security Council confirmed that the petrol distribution computer system was the target of a cyber attack,” state television reported.

It had previously stated that the outage was caused by “computer system problems.”

“Details of the attack and its source are being investigated,” state television stated, without providing any other information.

The conservative Fars news agency blamed the breakdown on opponents, just days before the two-year anniversary of fatal protests caused by a rise in gasoline prices.

The IT system that allows Iranians to fill their tanks for free or at reduced costs with a digital card given by authorities was disrupted on Tuesday, which had an enormous impact.

“I’m not interested in conversing. I’m in a foul mood, “One motorist, in her forties, sat in her car, chain-smoking cigarettes and hoped the fuel pumps would be turned back on soon, expressed her dissatisfaction.

Others complained on social media about having to ditch their automobiles due to a lack of gasoline.

“What a hassle. My car broke down on the road at the same time that the systems were being hacked “Sabour, a Twitter user from Yazd, posted a message.

Iran’s national society for the distribution of petrol products is holding an emergency meeting to fix the problem, according to the body’s spokesman Fatemeh Kahi, as quoted by state media.

Later in the day, state media reported that oil ministry personnel in Tehran pulled IT systems offline in a number of petrol stations to hand distribute fuel.

“A counter-revolutionary media campaign” ahead of the November 15, 2019 anniversary “reinforces the risk of a cyber assault,” according to Fars.

The news of a surprise hike in petrol prices on that date two years ago sparked protests in dozens of cities across the country.

It was the most outspoken display of public discontent in Iran in a decade.

Iran’s officials confirmed 230 deaths after shutting down the internet for a week, but UN experts believed 400 people were murdered in the protests.

In statements to the official TV on Tuesday, Interior Minister Ahmed Vahidi stated there are no plans to hike gasoline prices, urging citizens “not to panic.”

