Iran and the United Nations have agreed to replace the damaged cameras at the nuclear site.

As Western nations fear that time is running out to resurrect a deal on Tehran’s nuclear program, Iran and a UN monitor said Wednesday that they had achieved an agreement on replacing cameras at a nuclear site.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), based in Vienna, had been looking for a way to replace the devices that Iran claims were damaged in a June attack that it blames on Israel.

According to an IAEA statement, “under an agreement reached today by Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and the Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami,” the IAEA “will shortly install new monitoring cameras at Iran’s Karaj centrifuge component manufacturing workshop.”

The two sides will “continue to cooperate on the outstanding safeguarding problems with the goal of addressing them,” according to the statement.

After the United States unilaterally withdrew out of the 2015 nuclear deal with international powers in 2018 and reimposed crushing sanctions on Tehran, Iran began restricting some IAEA inspection work earlier this year.

According to Iran’s Nour news agency, which is connected to the Islamic republic’s Supreme National Security Council, “as a show of goodwill, Iran is enabling the IAEA to install new cameras to replace those damaged in a sabotage effort” at the Karaj nuclear plant.

It stated that “this is a voluntary effort by Iran to resolve misunderstandings in its interactions with the IAEA.”

Last month, Grossi met with Iranian officials in Tehran to discuss inspection restrictions, unanswered issues about the presence of undeclared nuclear material at Iranian locations, and the treatment of IAEA workers in the country.

He subsequently stated that the conversations were “inconclusive” but “productive,” just before talks between Tehran and several world powers to resurrect the 2015 accord aimed at preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons restarted.

“Iran has authorized the agency to replace the damaged cameras with new ones,” according to the Nour report, “due to the completion of the safety investigation of the damaged cameras, as well as the agency’s decision to condemn the sabotage in the TESA complex and to accept the technical inspection of the cameras by Iranian experts before their installation.”

Other Iranian news sources also reported on the development.

Iran claims that Israel was behind the June 23 attack on the TESA Karaj centrifuge component production workshop.

It had stated at the time that it had thwarted an attack on the structure without elaborating on the nature of the incident.

