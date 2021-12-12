Iran and Russia are the targets of stern warnings from the G7.

The G7 warned Russia about the repercussions of invading Ukraine on Sunday, saying time was running out for Iran to agree to an agreement to curtail its nuclear ambitions.

Foreign ministers from the world’s wealthiest countries gathered in Liverpool, northwest England, for a two-day meeting, hoping to portray a strong, united front against global dangers.

In regards to Iran, G7 host Britain stated that the resumption of talks in Vienna was the Islamic Republic’s “final chance to come to the negotiating table with a meaningful solution.”

As the talks came to a close, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told a press conference, “There is still time for Iran to come in and agree this arrangement.”

On Thursday, talks resumed in an attempt to resurrect the 2015 agreement between Iran and world powers, which the US withdrew from under Donald Trump in 2018.

Iran insists it only intends to create a civilian capacity, but Western powers think its enriched uranium stockpile goes far beyond that and might be used to develop a nuclear bomb.

US Vice President Joe Biden has stated that he is willing to return to the agreement, and Iranian officials have stated that they are committed to the talks.

Western powers, on the other hand, accuse Tehran of reversing earlier this year’s gains and playing for time.

Truss’ remarks mark the first time that a signatory to the original agreement has issued a deadline for the negotiations.

The two-day meeting in Liverpool, northwest England, was billed as a chance for Britain, which will pass over the G7 chair to Germany next year, to stand up to tyranny around the world.

Along with Iran, Russia’s force build-up on the Ukrainian border dominated discussions, amid worries of a future invasion of the former Soviet state.

“There is a very strong united voice… that there will be tremendous consequences for Russia if an incursion into Ukraine occurs,” Truss warned.

On Saturday, a senior US State Department official stated that “a considerable number of democratic countries” were ready to join the G7 nations of the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the US in taking action.

Biden had a virtual session with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin earlier this week to express Western concerns.

Next week, Obama will dispatch his top diplomat for Europe and Eurasian affairs to Kiev and Moscow in an attempt to end the standoff diplomatically.

The military build-up, Russia claims, is a protective step against Ukraine’s move closer to NATO.

When speaking to an audience in St. The Washington Newsday Brief News, Pope Francis mentioned Ukraine.