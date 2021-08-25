IPC reports that Afghan paralympians have been evacuated and are safe.

The two paralympic athletes from Afghanistan have been safely evacuated from the country, according to the International Paralympic Committee, which did not identify their destination.

Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli, both taekwondo athletes, were supposed to represent their country at the Tokyo Paralympics.

However, with the Taliban’s quick takeover of Afghanistan, the couple found themselves among the tens of thousands stranded and unable to flee the country.

The IPC announced before the Games that the competitors would no longer be permitted to compete, and the Afghan flag was only carried in a symbolic manner by a volunteer at Tuesday’s opening ceremony.

IPC spokesman Craig Spence said Wednesday that “efforts have been made to evacuate them from Afghanistan, and they are now in a safe place.”

“I won’t tell you where they are because this isn’t about sport; it’s about people’s lives and keeping them safe.”

Spence stated that the duo will not be competing at the Games and that their primary focus right now was on their health.

He told reporters, “Obviously they’ve been through a really painful ordeal, and they’re receiving counseling and psychiatric help.”

“We are kept up to date on their whereabouts and general well-being.”

Khudadadi, 23, was set to be the first Afghan woman to compete in the Paralympics and had requested assistance in fleeing the country following the Taliban’s takeover.

The paralympians were reportedly among a group of Afghan athletes transported to Australia, according to Australian broadcaster ABC, although there has been no official confirmation.