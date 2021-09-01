Investors are concerned about China’s Evergrande default risk, which adds to the growing risks.

A brewing debt problem at one of China’s top real estate developers is adding to investors’ woes as they become increasingly concerned about the risks posed by the world’s second-largest economy.

Evergrande, the developer in question, stated on Tuesday that it faces default on up to $300 billion in liabilities if it is unable to acquire sufficient funds to satisfy interest payments. According to CNN, Evergrande has halted construction on some properties, but this will harm the Chinese real estate market, while a potential default would wreak havoc on the banking system.

Evergrande delivered its gloomy warning on Tuesday, but company leaders have moved quickly to reassure worried investors that they are taking steps to avoid the worst-case scenario. Later on Wednesday, the developer said it was looking into the possibility of selling its electric vehicle and property service businesses at a discount to generate new cash flows. According to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts, a fire sale of assets could help Evergrande’s liquidity concerns, but it won’t be enough to improve earnings or margins on its own.

Meanwhile, the company’s executives took symbolic steps to restore investor confidence. Hui Ka-yan, the CEO of Evergrande, posted a photo on WeChat with eight of his executives signing a pledge to deliver projects to clients. The corporation captioned the photo, claiming it is committed to “ensuring the quality of our construction” and ensuring that “quality projects in quantity” are delivered “by any means necessary.”

Evergrande’s troubling indebtedness coincide with a Chinese regulatory crackdown on some of the country’s most valuable enterprises. This is part of China’s President Xi Jinping’s plan to reduce the power of concentrated wealth, which is contributing to rising inequality in the world’s most populous country. The new laws wiped out up to half a trillion dollars in capitalization at one time, particularly after they hit China’s renowned technological businesses like Tencent and ride-hailing firm Didi.

China’s economy has slowed considerably as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, in addition to additional regulations. Shutdowns of factories and shipping yards have contributed to worldwide supply shortages and sluggishness in the manufacturing industry. The Caixin manufacturing index dipped from 50.3 to 49.2 on Wednesday, the first drop since April 2020.

The central government of China has yet to decide whether or not to intervene. Brief News from Washington Newsday.