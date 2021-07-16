Investigators from COVID Origins are not permitted to take information out of China.

Despite mounting requests for more transparency from Beijing, experts examining the origins of COVID-19 were not allowed to take some information about the virus out of China due to privacy concerns.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the Chinese state-run newspaper Global Times on Friday that international experts from the China-World Health Organization joint mission had “accessed substantive data and information and fully understood that some information could not be copied or taken out of China due to privacy issues.”

“All parties should respect the perspectives and conclusions of experts and not politicize them,” the minister said, adding that the next phase study on COVID-19 origins should be led by member states through consultation and based on the China-WHO joint study report.

Wang was replying to World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ remarks on Thursday. The WHO director-general requested China to provide over crucial COVID-19 data and to cooperate fully and openly with the probe.

COVID-19 cases were first discovered in Wuhan around the end of 2019. The hypothesis that the pandemic started in a laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology—possibly because the virus was developed there before unintentionally seeping out—has regained traction in recent months. The theory was initially dismissed as a racial conspiracy theory, but in May, President Joe Biden requested a new probe into the Wuhan lab leak.

On June 2, a former head of MI6 in the United Kingdom stated that he believed China had erased any evidence that COVID-19 had leaked from a Wuhan lab.

Tedros said on Thursday that the initial WHO investigation into the virus’s origins, which dismissed the possibility of a lab breach as “very implausible,” was “premature.”

“I was a lab technician myself, I’m an immunologist, and I’ve worked in the lab, and lab mishaps do happen,” the WHO director general explained. “It’s a common occurrence.”

Throughout the investigation, China has remained stubborn, claiming that attempts to link the pandemic’s origins to a Wuhan facility are politically driven.

Beijing has also speculated that the pandemic may have originated elsewhere. China stated the probe into COVID-19’s origins should continue—in other countries—at the World Health Organization’s annual conference of health ministers in the spring.

