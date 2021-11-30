Intimidation is preventing Kadhafi’s son’s appeal, according to the UN.

The Libyan government and the United Nations raised worry on Monday over a campaign of intimidation that has shut down the court where the son of deceased dictator Moamer Kadhafi is appealing his rejected presidential ambition.

The elections on December 24 come as Libya tries to put an end to a decade of conflict that began in 2011 when a NATO-backed rebellion ousted and killed Kadhafi.

The candidacy of his son, Seif al-Islam Kadhafi, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes, was rejected by Libya’s electoral commission last Wednesday.

Applicants who were unsuccessful were given 48 hours to file an appeal in court.

However, a “gang of outlaws” staged a “odious” attack on the court in the southern city of Sebha on Thursday morning, forcing it to close hours before Seif al-Islam was scheduled to appeal, according to the Tripoli administration.

Similar events have been reported thereafter, with footage published on local media showing gunmen obstructing access to the court, allegedly belonging to eastern-based strongman and presidential contender Khalifa Haftar.

Late Monday, the Libyan government stated it was “watching with with concern the tensions surrounding the court in Sebha, which undermine the credibility of the judicial institution.”

“Endangering the lives of judges or attempting to sway their decisions risks throwing Sebha back into civil conflict,” it continued.

In a statement, UNSMIL said it was “watching with with concern the continued closure of Sebha Court of Appeal,” adding that “judges were physically prevented from completing their legally mandated tasks, directly affecting the election process.”

“Increasing reports of intimidation and threats against judges and judicial personnel, notably those dealing with electoral-related complaints, as well as against candidates, have disturbed UNSMIL in a number of Libyan locales.”

On Monday, dozens of people protested in Sebha, including followers of Seif al-Islam, to condemn a “attack on the process of justice.”

Seif al-Islam was one of 25 presidential candidates rejected out of a total of 98.