International Migrants Day 2021: Background, Theme, and Quotes

Every year on December 18, International Migrants Day is marked to honor the contributions made by immigrants all around the world.

The movement of people from one country, locality, or place of residence to another is referred to as migration. Voluntary or coerced movements are both possible. Extreme conditions, like as disasters, economic hardships, poverty, terrorism, or human rights violations, might lead to migration.

The United Nations organization for migrants, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), was founded in 1951 to provide humanitarian support to migrants and to encourage international collaboration on migration issues. In 2020, roughly 3.6 percent of the global population, or 281 million people, were foreign migrants, according to data.

“Harnessing The Potential Of Human Mobility” is the subject for this year’s International Migrants Day. IOM aspires to harness the full potential of human mobility while safeguarding migrants’ basic human rights.

