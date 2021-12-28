International concern grows as the Somalia crisis worsens.

As highly armed factions patrolled areas of the capital Mogadishu on Tuesday, Somalia’s neighbors and Western countries expressed concern over an escalating feud between the country’s president and prime minister, heightening fears that the political crisis could break into violence.

A day after President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, popularly known as Farmajo, declared Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble’s suspension, soldiers loyal to the prime minister took up positions near the presidential palace, accusing him of a “attempted coup.”

Relations between the two countries have historically been strained, but recent events have raised fears about Somalia’s stability as the country strives to organize long-delayed elections while still combating a jihadist insurgency.

Pro-Roble troops paraded through the streets on Tuesday, instilling dread in Mogadishu citizens who are tired of gun clashes.

“They are not far from the presidential palace’s main security posts, and they are armed with heavy machine guns and RPGs (rocket-propelled grenades),” a resident, Saido Mumin, told AFP.

Abdukadir Ahmed, another local, stated that while the scene appeared to be quiet, he was “very concerned” about the possibility of violence.

International observers have urged both sides to resolve the rising conflict, while some Somali traditional leaders and politicians have attempted to defuse the situation.

“Some politicians and elders (have) begun to move between the two sides to de-escalate the situation,” a source in the president’s office told AFP on condition of anonymity. “However, these efforts have yet to… bring about a formal conclusion.”

On Tuesday, a group of opposition presidential contenders asked Farmajo to resign immediately and demanded “an urgent inquiry and legal charges against Farmajo and anybody who assisted him in orchestrating the coup.”

The coalition declared in a statement that the failed coup was an attempt to dismantle the country’s constitutional agencies.

The US State Department’s Africa Bureau warned on Monday that the US was “ready to act against those who hinder Somalia’s path to peace.”

“The attempted suspension of @MohamedHRoble is concerning, and we applaud his efforts to hold fast and transparent elections. All sides must refrain from escalatory words and actions “It was announced on Twitter.

Farmajo has revoked his mandate to organize elections, accusing Roble of meddling with an investigation into a land-grabbing case.

Farmajo, for his part, has accused Roble of seeking to disrupt the election.

Late Monday, a group of international observers, including the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), the United States, the European Union, and the United Nations, issued a statement pressing political leaders to take action. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.