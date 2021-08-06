International Beer Day 2021: Interesting Facts and Quotes to Commemorate the Alcoholic Drink

International Beer Day is observed every year on the first Friday in August, which falls on August 6 this year. Jesse Avshalomov and his colleagues in California launched the day in 2007 to commemorate the alcoholic beverage.

International Beer Day is celebrated “to gather with friends and enjoy the deliciousness that is beer,” “to celebrate the dedicated men and women who brew and serve our beer,” and “to bring the world together by celebrating the beers of all nations and cultures on this one remarkable day,” according to its official website.

International Beer Day is not to be confused with National Beer Day, which occurs in April and is only observed in the United States.

Here are some intriguing beer facts:

1. In 1959, the first 12-ounce aluminum can of beer was introduced.

2. The top two beer-producing countries are China and the United States.

3. Brewing is thought to have begun some 5,000 years ago.

Cenosillicaphobia is the fear of having an empty beer glass.

5. Barack Obama was the first president of the United States to brew his own beer.

6. Zythology is the scientific study of beer.

7. Former President Jimmy Carter made home breweries lawful.

Brew Museum and Good Reads have compiled a list of famous beer quotes:

“Whoever drinks beer falls asleep quickly; whoever falls asleep deeply, does not sin; whoever does not sin, enters Heaven!” So, let’s have some beer!” Martin Luther King, Jr.