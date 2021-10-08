Instead of a wedding, the couple sends out brilliant ‘Not Engaged’ announcements.

If you’re in your 30s, you’ve probably seen a lot of engagement announcements, wedding photos, gender reveal parties, new house tours, and pups on social media.

However, one pair defied the trend and chose to send out “not engaged” cards to their friends and family to let them know they aren’t planning on getting married anytime soon.

Brooks Ribeiro and Lauren Hutchinson, his girlfriend of three and a half years, posed for some humorous engagement shots on their Instagram profiles, @brooksdabear and @laurenhutchh, imitating typical engagement postures.

Ribeiro and Hutchinson, who are said to be from California, took a number of photos, including one with him down on one knee and her pointing to her naked left index finger, as well as one with him holding out an empty ring box.

They also held up other placards, including one that read, “She said not yet,” and another that stated, “My hoomans are not getting married,” which they held up with their dog.

RSParker, who claimed the pair were his friends, posted a photo of their non-engagement card to Reddit.

“My best friend’s “Not Engagement” announcements I just got in the mail,” he captioned the image, which has earned 82,000 votes since it was shared on Thursday.

Using photographs from the photoshoot, the card reads: “‘Not now,’ we eventually said. We are overjoyed to report that we are not engaged! We are not engaged, we say again! There is no need to save any dates. Please go about your daily routine as usual till further notice.” The not-bride and groom each posted the fake engagement shoot to their social media profiles with the same description, but they used each other’s names instead of their own.

Ribeiro penned: “LIFE UPDATE: We’ve been trying to keep it quiet until we’ve informed our closest friends and family. But we’re simply too enthusiastic to keep it to ourselves any longer. Lauren and I are thrilled to announce that we are NOT ENGAGED after three and a half years of strong and healthy companionship.

I just received my closest friend's "Not Engaged" announcements in the mail. from amusing "I'm looking forward to spending the rest of my life with you, but not right now. Maybe next year, or the following year. But I'm delighted we've both decided that we can wait until that day. We're quite pleased with it.