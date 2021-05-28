Instead of a suspected cannabis farm, UK police discovered a “huge” bitcoin mining farm.

During a search on a suspected cannabis farm in the United Kingdom, police discovered a “massive” Bitcoin mining facility instead.

After obtaining intelligence that the property was being used as a marijuana farm, the West Midlands Police Department executed a search warrant at a Black Country industrial facility in Sandwell on May 18.

The department claimed in a press release that it had received reports of a large number of persons visiting the unit at various times throughout the day. They also saw ventilation ducts and wires coming from the unit, as well as a “considerable heat source from above,” according to a police drone.

“They’re all classic cannabis factory signals – yet when officers gained entry, they discovered a massive bank of around 100 computer systems as part of what’s thought to be a Bitcoin mining operation,” the West Midlands Police Department stated in a statement.

Numerous pieces of computer equipment used in the accused Bitcoin mining business can be seen in photos obtained by authorities. Mining bitcoins necessitates the employment of powerful specialized machines.

Log into Facebook to begin sharing and interacting with your friends, family, and acquaintances.

Miners use computers to solve complex math problems, allowing transactions of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency to be processed, and thereby providing the bitcoin to the miners.

The Bitcoin mining equipment was seized, according to the West Midlands Police Department. After consulting with Western Operate, the Midlands’ electricity distribution network, police determined that the “electric supply had been bypassed” and that “thousands of pounds worth of electricity had been stolen to power the “mine.”

“It’s certainly not what we were anticipating!” stated Sandwell Police Sergeant Jennifer Griffin in a statement. It looked like a cannabis growth operation, and I believe it’s only the second crypto mine we’ve seen in the West Midlands.

“From what I gather, bitcoin mining is not illegal in and of itself, but clearly abstracting electricity from the mains supply to power it is.”

No one was at the unit when the search warrant was executed, and no arrests have been made, according to Griffin.

Griffin continued, “But we’ll be making inquiries [sic]with the unit’s owner.”

The peak. This is a condensed version of the information.