Inside the ECB’s Top-Secret Lab for Detecting Fake Euro Bills

Anti-counterfeiting experts are combing over some of the greatest fake banknotes in the eurozone on the 23rd floor of the European Central Bank’s towering Frankfurt headquarters, on the other side of a security door.

The space, which is closed to the public, resembles a high school science lab, but one that is particularly well-equipped.

3D microscopes, ultra-sensitive scales, and sophisticated instruments are lined up on the workbenches to detect roughly a dozen of the safety features inherent in authentic euro bills — and spot forgeries.

The analysis performed by the small group of experts in the room enables the ECB stay on top of the latest counterfeiting techniques and, ideally, stay ahead of the game.

According to Jean-Michel Grimal, head of the ECB’s currency development division, the likelihood of a eurozone resident possessing a false euro note is “extremely tiny” 20 years after the single currency’s debut.

And the opportunities have been dwindling year after year.

Banknote counterfeiting fell to an all-time low in 2020, according to the European Central Bank (ECB), which is in charge of producing bills while the central banks of the 19 eurozone countries each make their own coins.

Last year, some 460,000 false euro bills were removed out of circulation, down 18% from the previous year.

There are presently 27 billion real euro notes in circulation.

According to Grimal, the safety of euro banknotes has contributed to the “high faith” eurozone citizens have in the single currency, with support for the euro hovering around 80% in recent polls.

The most valuable item in the lab is a gigantic iron cabinet that can only be opened by two persons, each of whom only knows a portion of the secret combination.

Inside are approximately 1,000 phony banknotes, ranging in denomination from five to 500 euros, that have been analyzed over the last two decades.

Every eurozone country has its own counterfeiting detection center, but according to Eric Languillat, one of the ECB’s counterfeiting experts, Frankfurt has the most “interesting” instances because they are regarded the greatest imitations.

He added that the research helps to provide “a quantitative assessment of the (fake) notes circulating around Europe.”

The findings are shared with law enforcement agencies around the world, including the European Union’s Europol, to aid in the investigation of counterfeiting rings.

The ECB’s research and development teams, which are entrusted with constantly improving the quality and security of euro banknotes, benefit from the lab’s findings as well.

"If we see that counterfeiters are employing particular technological ways, our R&D teams will investigate what they can do."