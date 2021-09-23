Inside Ghost Town, there are 500 abandoned Disney-esque castles.

An urban explorer has caught an eerie village packed with hundreds of abandoned Disney-esque castles, creating a picture that seems like it belongs in a disturbing storybook.

The Burj al Babas resort in Turkey was designed to attract wealthy visitors from the west and the middle east, but it has become a haven for thrill-seekers and adventurers instead.

Hundreds of half-finished homes with turrets and balconies, reminiscent of Disneyland, can be found in the expansive municipality 120 kilometers east of Ankara.

The project, which was handled by the Sarot Group, led by brothers Mezher and Mehmet Yerdelen, was originally intended to build 732 tiny châteaux, and work began in 2014.

Each villa was priced between $370,000 and $500,000. The initial budget was $200 million. By 2018, 537 units have been built in various stages of completion, with approximately 350 units sold.

However, the developers quickly ran into difficulties, as the project was halted due to a failed Turkish coup, inflation, and an economic downturn.

The majority of their target market was also affected by falling oil prices, as purchasers and investors dropped out. Sarot Group filed for bankruptcy in 2018, owing $27 million in debt.

The next year, a ray of light appeared when the struggling firm was granted permission to resume building when a judge overturned the bankruptcy ruling.

“During the judicial process, we were able to discharge 50% of our debts. In 2019, Hurriyet Daily News quoted Mezher Yerdelen, chair of the Sarot Group, as saying, “We will conclude the project in 2021.”

Then came COVID, which caused the project to be delayed once more. With its uncertain future, the ghost town has grown into its own attraction, with rows of abandoned houses luring a totally different type of tourist.

BigBankz, a self-described “urban explorer,” travels to abandoned places and documents his adventures on his TikTok profile. The resort was shown in one of his most recent clips, which he posted to the site on Sunday.

