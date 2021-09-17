Inside Afghanistan’s Largest Prison, Sunsets And Squalor

Thousands of inmates were jammed into a filthy prison east of Kabul until the Taliban let them go as they closed in on the city last month.

During their lightning onslaught, hardline Islamists adopted this technique all around the country, targeting prisons to free Islamist inmates and bolster their fighting ranks.

However, in doing so, the Taliban freed tens of thousands of criminals, including murders, rapists, and thieves, back into society.

A visit of the renowned Pul-e-Charkhi jail, which is now mostly vacant, offers a fascinating peek into the lives of its 15,000 former inmates.

One wing’s cells are filled with the clothes, shoes, and other belongings of inmates who escaped after the Taliban unlocked the gates on August 14, only one day before seizing power in Kabul.

The prison officers likewise escaped, leaving their uniforms behind in numerous cases.

The country’s largest facility is now filled with trash, with the stink of rotting food and fetid latrines hanging thick over the place.

The 11 blocks in the main part of the jail, according to the Taliban militants who currently control it, each housed 1,500 convicts — largely regular criminals, minor thieves, and serious gangsters.

It’s unclear whether it’ll ever be as full again.

The Taliban have pledged a more moderate reign this time around, but in their previous iteration from 1996 to 2001, they practiced summary justice, with executions for murders and rapists, limb amputations for thieves, and stonings for adulterers among the punishments.

Taliban detainees, as well as even more hardline Islamic State militants, were among those held at the Pul-e-Charkhi.

The IS slogan is written in black on the wall of one cell viewed by AFP, and the words “Islamic State” are engraved into the plaster of a stairwell.

The construction of Afghanistan’s largest jail began in the 1970s, and it has been criticized by human rights organizations for its filthy and confined circumstances in the decades thereafter.

While wealthier criminals could bribe guards for private quarters and toilets, the majority of inmates were forced to eat diets that barely met the minimum nutritional requirements.

They had to deal with bitter cold in the winter and scorching heat in the summer. Visitors were allowed at the discretion of the officials, and those who did not follow the rules were sentenced to floggings.

In Afghan prisons, riots, uprisings, and breakouts were all too regular, and they were frequently put down by a hail of gunfire.

In some dormitories, 15 to 20 convicts were placed in bunk beds. Brief News from Washington Newsday.