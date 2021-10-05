Inhuman Torture of Innocent Uyghurs by Chinese “Psychopaths,” according to a CNN report.

Former Chinese detectives turned whistleblowers described horrific human rights violations and systemic torture of ethnic Uyghurs imprisoned in Xi Jinping’s China’s internment camps.

In an interview with CNN, a former detective named only as Jiang said armed officers raided houses belonging to Uyghur groups in the Xinjiang region of western China in the middle of the night. Handcuffed and hooded, the captives were dragged from the house. If they resisted, the officers threatened to shoot them.

“We forcibly took (them) all over night. You had to arrest these hundreds of people if there were hundreds of people in one county in this area,” Jiang told CNN.

Officers severely beaten detainees, including men, women, and children as young as 14, during the interrogation process, according to Jiang. “Kick and stomp on them till they’re bruised and swollen. Until they’re sobbing on the floor,” he added.

The “suspects” were charged with terrorism. Jiang, on the other hand, feels that none of the hundreds of detainees he helped arrest committed a crime. He stated, “They are average people.”

According to reports, the torture method differed from officer to officer. “Everyone has their own approach. A wrecking bar or iron chains with locks are used by some. “Police would stomp on the suspect’s face and demand confession,” Jiang explained.

The captives were allegedly tied to a metal or wooden chair or suspended from the ceiling, according to the whistleblower, who echoed Human Rights Watch’s findings. Sexual abuse, waterboarding, and electrocution were among the other methods used. Inmates were sometimes kept awake for days without water or food, according to Jiang.

When the witness confessed, the torture came to an end. Following that, they were sent to a prison or an internment camp.

China has vehemently refuted all charges of ethnic cleansing up to this point. During a news conference in June, Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, stated, “The so-called genocide in Xinjiang is nothing but a rumor backed by ulterior purposes and an obvious falsehood.”

According to CNN, up to 2 million Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities have been arrested in Xinjiang since 2017, according to the US State Department.

In 2014, China launched a major imprisonment campaign known as “Strike Hard” to imprison ethnic minorities for minor offenses like wearing veils or growing beards.

Jiang was sent to Xinjiang as part of the program. Brief News from Washington Newsday.