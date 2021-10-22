Informed Source: French Far-Right Conspiracy Theorist in Custody.

A source close to the case told AFP on Thursday that Remy Daillet, a French far-right conspiracy theorist, is being held in detention for preparing violence and attacks against the state.

According to the source, Daillet, 54, and his secretary, Ginette M., 67, were arrested on Tuesday “for plotting strikes against the state and other violent action,” including an attack on a Masonic lodge in eastern France.

Daillet is also accused of assisting in the abduction of an eight-year-old child in eastern France in April at the request of her mother.

He was apprehended in June on a flight from Singapore to France for the kidnapping.

Mia Montemaggi was discovered safe and well with her mother in a squat in a decommissioned factory in Switzerland, five days after three men posing as child protection authorities abducted her from her grandmother’s home in the eastern Vosges region.

As part of French inquiry into a clandestine organisation known as “Honneur et nation,” an anti-terrorist judge ordered the arrests of Daillet and others (Honour and nation).

According to sources close to the case, the 12 suspects are suspected of planning a series of attacks against vaccination centers, a masonic lodge, influential persons, and journalists.

One individual connected with the investigation previously stated that the team had “a plethora of violent operations planned, including institutional facilities, vaccination centers, 5G towers….”

The suspects had “the concept of a coup d’etat, of an overthrow of the French government,” according to another source.

Daillet has advocated for a ban on face masks in films, which he claims are “scientifically useless,” as well as the destruction of 5G networks.

Daillet’s lawyer, Jean-Christophe Basson-Larbi, claimed on Thursday that his client had “no ties to the ‘Honneur et nation’ movement, nor to the planned attacks” or “neo-Nazi terrorism.”

He added that Daillet was a “political prisoner” and that “no objective aspect leads to his involvement.”