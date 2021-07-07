Influencer reveals how much money she makes on a monthly basis through social media

After discovering that the taboo topic was rarely discussed by others in her field, despite widespread interest, an influencer has freely stated how much money she earns through social media.

Star Holroyd has over 54,000 Instagram followers and approximately 700,000 TikTok fans. She used TikTok two days ago to break down all of her social media earnings from April to June of this year.

She prefaced the video with, “This is not clickbait, I’m literally going to tell you,” acknowledging that she expected to be mocked in the comments due to the issue of money.

Holroyd said she made the film because she’s been questioned a lot about it and “not very many individuals in the content producer field talk about it.”

The TikTok influencer’s first source of income was the app’s “Creator Fund,” which allows users to earn money for garnering views on videos. Her Creator Fund had £634.11 ($873.63) at the end of March, and it had increased to £1,000.81 ($1378.84) by the end of June, indicating that she made £366.70 ($505.21) during that time. Every day, Holroyd earned between £2 ($2.76) and £33 ($45.46).

Her second source of revenue was freelance work for a company that paid her to develop and grow a TikTok account dedicated to British slang. She didn’t say how much she made from these videos because she was likely under contract, but she did say she quit doing them.

In the guise of “swipe ups” on Instagram, affiliate links provided another revenue stream for Holroyd. Followers can click on the things through her account and purchase them, and she gets a cut of the sale. Varying companies give different rates, according to her, but they are normally between 8% and 12%. Holroyd estimated that she made around £400 (around $550) in the previous three months, and her screengrab purportedly showed that she made $82.99 ($114.34) in the previous week.

