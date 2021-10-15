Influencer is taken aback when she discovers a selfie she took with her boyfriend has been used in an Asian TV show.

An influencer was taken aback when she saw a snapshot of herself and her boyfriend on an Asian TV show, with another actress’s face pasted in.

Rianne Meijer, who has over a million followers on her verified Instagram account, posted a photo of herself and her other half, Roy Atiya, in 2019.

It depicts the pair smiling in front of the beautiful Lake Lucerne, and the photo was taken at the Park Hotel in Vitznau, Switzerland, according to the post’s tag. Meijer wrote, “Happy bday to you,” referring to Atiya.

However, after being put in a frame as a prop in a television show, the photo reappeared in the most improbable of places. Meijer, who is supposed to be from the Netherlands, was notified of the encounter after a fan contacted her and provided her a tape from the episode.

On Tuesday, she uploaded a video on TikTok in which she compared her selfie to the framed portrait that appeared on the screen. “Remember this image, this is a picture I posted with my partner a long time ago,” Meijer added. Watch.” “Because I can picture myself being happy and joyous,” one of the actors says in the scene, according to the captions. She sighs as she gazes longingly at a photograph on a counter, which depicts the 2019 portrait but with another woman’s face cropped over Meijer.

“Who is that, what is this?” Meijer continued. I don’t sure if they look good together. It’s all right.” The TikTok video, which she captioned “the internet is a hilarious place,” has over two million views and can be viewed here.

Rianne Meijer says, "The internet is a funny place."

The influencer went into further detail about how she found out in the comments, revealing that the staff had apologized.

“Update: The show’s staff sent an apology this morning, and honestly; everything is OK,” she said. They’re adorable, and this made us chuckle.

“This morning, I got a DM on Instagram from a girl who was watching the show and recognized the photo!”

Many people remarked on how funny the incident was, while some said Meijer should be rewarded.

