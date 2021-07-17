Inflation in the United Kingdom is approaching a three-year high.

Official statistics released Wednesday revealed that Britain’s annual inflation rate has risen to a three-year high as consumer prices rise in response to the lifting of coronavirus restrictions, fueling global inflationary fears.

The Consumer Prices Index rose to 2.5 percent in June from 2.1 percent in May, according to a statement released by the Office for National Statistics one day after news of soaring US inflation.

The economy’s gradual reopening, as well as rising motor fuel and oil costs, pushed up prices to their highest level since August 2018.

The market had predicted a rate of 2.2 percent.

“Inflation jumped for the fourth month in a row to its highest level in over three years,” said Jonathan Athow, an ONS statistician.

“The increase was broad, owing to price hikes in groceries and second-hand autos, both of which are seeing higher demand.

“Some of the rise is attributable to temporary influences, such as increased gasoline prices, which continue to drive up inflation, but much of it is due to prices rebounding from epidemic lows.”

Price increases in apparel and footwear added to the upward pressure.

Since March, when the UK government announced a phased easing of coronavirus limitations, inflation has escalated dramatically.

In May, the rate surpassed 2.0 percent for the first time since 2019, breaking the Bank of England’s target level.

Meanwhile, most pandemic restrictions in England will be lifted on Monday, allowing the economy to fully reopen.

Investors are concerned about global inflation, fearing that pent-up demand and skyrocketing prices could push policymakers to hike interest rates, stifling the economy’s recovery.

In recent months, rising commodity costs – particularly oil – have been a major cause of inflation in many countries.

Last month, the Bank of England warned of a temporary rise in UK inflation to 3.0 percent as the economy reopened, but kept monetary policy steady.

It is nevertheless wary of stifling any nascent economic rebound by raising interest rates too quickly.

Both the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank have maintained their ultra-low interest rates and economic stimulus programs, claiming that excessive inflation is only temporary.

Inflation in the US CPI rose to 5.4 percent in the 12 months ending in June, according to data released on Tuesday.

Since August 2008, this was the highest rate.

“We are still in inflationary limbo,” said AJ Bell analyst Laith Khalaf, “where we can’t tell if rising prices represent a statistical blip or a more serious and persistent characteristic of the global economic recovery.”

“On this side, things aren’t quite as hot. Brief News from Washington Newsday.