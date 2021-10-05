Inequality and inflation are hampering the recovery from the pandemic, according to the IMF.

The global economic recovery from the Covid-19 crisis will slow this year as countries grapple with rising costs, large debt loads, and diverging recoveries in which poor countries lag behind wealthy nations, according to the IMF’s chief economist.

Despite the fact that the Washington-based crisis lender now has hundreds of billions of dollars to help countries recover from the disaster, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva noted that issues like as rising food costs and unequal vaccination access were taking their toll.

“We are dealing with a worldwide recovery that is still ‘hampered’ by the pandemic and its consequences. In a speech delivered remotely from Washington to Bocconi University in Milan, Georgieva remarked, “We are unable to step forward correctly.”

The International Monetary Fund will disclose updated growth predictions next week, but Georgieva warned that “we now expect growth to decline slightly this year” from the six percent expected in July, adding that “the risks and impediments to a balanced global recovery have become even more pronounced.”

These include an increasing gap in recovery trajectories between affluent and poor countries in the aftermath of the pandemic.

“By 2022, advanced economies’ economic production is expected to rebound to pre-pandemic levels. But it will take many more years for most emerging and developing countries to recover,” Georgieva warned.

“This postponed recovery will make it even more difficult to avoid long-term economic damage, such as job losses, which disproportionately affect young people, women, and informal workers.”

Georgieva’s lecture comes before of the IMF and World Bank’s fall meetings, where the former will release its latest World Economic Outlook, which includes estimates on a variety of themes.

The IMF’s toolkit for coping with global crises has been considerably enlarged since its previous report in July, with a $650 billion boost in cash reserves for member countries known as Special Drawing Rights.

These reserves, of which $275 billion went to emerging and developing countries, provide capital for governments to use while their economies recover. Georgieva called on countries who don’t need them to divert their funds into the fund’s anti-poverty programs in her speech.

Georgieva compared the global recovery from the epidemic to “walking with stones in our shoes” and warned that things could go wrong.

Italy and other European countries are seeing their economy grow, while the world’s economic superpowers, the United States and China, are slowing down, according to her.

“By contrast, development in many other nations continues to deteriorate, inhibited by limited access to vaccines and policy responses,” Georgieva says. Brief News from Washington Newsday.