Industrial output in the United States fell in September as the economy was plagued by supply issues.

According to official data released Monday, output by US industries decreased considerably last month due to persistent supply bottlenecks that hampered manufacturing.

The fast increase in demand for goods as the American economy reopened following the Covid-19 shutdowns has posed significant hurdles for suppliers who are unable to obtain critical materials and items.

Ports are backed up, transportation companies are having trouble finding truck drivers to carry goods, and industries overseas have yet to completely reopen in some cases.

According to Federal Reserve figures, total industrial production decreased 1.3 percent in September, an unexpected dip given experts’ expectations for a moderate increase.

Production of automobiles and parts fell 7.2 percent as “semiconductor shortages continued to hampered operations,” according to the central bank.

Consumer spending and confidence are still high, according to other data, but merchants are having trouble getting enough stock in time for the holiday shopping season.

“Overall, consumer demand remains strong, boosting manufacturing output. However, ongoing supply concerns and shortages continue to be a restriction for the industry “High Frequency Economics’ Rubeela Farooqi stated.

Factory output decreased 0.7 percent last month, following a 0.4 percent drop in August, due to continued supply shortages, according to revised figures.

Mining output fell 2.3 percent, including oil drilling, while utilities output fell 3.6 percent due to milder weather.

The impact of Hurricane Ida, which caused flooding and destruction in sections of Louisiana and the northeastern United States, was blamed for some of the declines, according to the research.

“Hurricane Ida’s residual impacts more than accounted for the loss in mining in September; they also contributed 0.3 percentage point to the drop in manufacturing,” according to the report.

“The hurricane’s impact accounted for around 0.6 percentage point of the overall decline in total industrial production.”

Despite the dips in the last two months, total industrial output is 4.6 percent higher than September 2020, but it remains below the pre-pandemic level.

The percentage of available industrial capacity fell substantially to 75.2 percent, a full point lower than in August.

While the hurricane’s impact will lessen, “supply-side limits will be with us for some time” and might linger beyond the middle of next year, according to Oren Klachkin of Oxford Economics.

“The main bottleneck is logistics, and input shortages, employment limits, and a lack of spare local production capacity are exacerbating the problem,” he said.

Nearly, according to a regional poll conducted by the New York Federal Reserve Bank. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.