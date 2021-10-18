Industrial output in the United States fell 1.3 percent in September due to supply issues, according to the Federal Reserve.

The Federal Reserve said Monday that industrial output in the United States decreased 1.3 percent last month due to persistent supply bottlenecks that hampered manufacturing.

Production of automobiles and parts fell 7.2 percent as “semiconductor shortages continued to hampered operations,” according to the central bank.

The reduction was unexpected, as economists had predicted a little gain in industrial production.

After reporting an increase in August that brought total output in the world’s largest economy back to pre-pandemic levels, the Fed altered the figures to show a decrease instead.

Factory output decreased 0.7 percent last month, following a 0.4 percent drop in August, due to continued supply shortages, according to revised figures.

Mining output fell 2.3 percent, including oil drilling, while utilities output fell 3.6 percent due to milder weather.

The impact of Hurricane Ida, which caused flooding and destruction in sections of Louisiana and the northeastern United States, was blamed for some of the declines, according to the research.

“Hurricane Ida’s residual impacts more than accounted for the loss in mining in September; they also contributed 0.3 percentage point to the drop in manufacturing,” according to the report.

“The hurricane’s impact accounted for around 0.6 percentage point of the overall decline in total industrial production.”

Despite the drops, total output is still 4.6 percent higher than September 2020.

Industrial capacity in use, on the other hand, fell substantially to 75.2 percent, a full point lower than August.