Indonesia’s vaccine drive bears the scars of the Papua conflict.

“William” refuses to take a coronavirus vaccine because he is afraid that the Indonesian military will utilize the country’s vaccination program to poison him and wipe out his fellow Papuans.

Covid’s neighbors are fueling conspiracy theories about him due to decades of strife, bigotry, and human rights violations, all at a time when their breakaway territory is facing a new threat from the epidemic.

“If a vaccination is delivered here by Indonesia, I won’t take it,” William, who did not want his full name used, told AFP.

He stated that he would gladly sign up for any World Health Organization-administered dose.

“However, many people here are concerned that if the vaccines make it through Indonesia, they will be substituted with a toxic substance that will kill us,” he continued.

Indonesia has hired the armed forces to help oversee a statewide vaccination push, including in Papua, although there is no proof of a genocidal strategy.

However, in the region, which is located on the eastern edge of the Southeast Asian archipelago nation and just north of Australia, there is considerable anti-military sentiment.

During decades of fighting between a rebel independence movement and government troops, security forces have been accused of atrocities against Papuan people.

Much of the fighting has centered on William’s hometown of Timika, which is located near the world’s largest gold mine and serves as a powerful symbol for Papuans of the region’s exploitation and environmental disaster.

Indonesia, like many other nations, has been hampered in its efforts to combat the pandemic by a lack of vaccination supply and apprehension fueled by the spread of online misinformation.

The propagation of false information in Papua is analogous to what is happening over the border in Papua New Guinea, an autonomous country with closer cultural and historical ties to Papua than the rest of Indonesia.

Locals were forcibly vaccinated in a major medical study, according to social media posts, and the vaccine campaign was even believed to be part of a racial genocide scheme.

Because of Papua’s long history of war and mistrust, frightened rumors have a broad hearing.

“The fight has been ongoing for such a long time… According to Adriana Elisabeth, a Papua researcher at the Indonesian Institute of Sciences, “anything the central government does would appear dubious.”

Local activists’ appeals have had no effect on Papuans’ poor vaccination rates, which currently stand at less than 30,000 – less than 1% of the region’s population.

Papua New Guinea has escaped the pandemic's first waves relatively untouched, with.