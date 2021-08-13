Indonesian parents grieve for the victims of Child Covid.

Tirsa Manitik gave birth to her first daughter in June and buried her a month later, becoming yet another victim of Indonesia’s increasing child mortality rate.

The ultra-infectious Delta form has sent mortality surging and left a trail of devastated parents in its wake in the Southeast Asian nation, which has been beset by its greatest Covid-19 rise ever.

“My heart is shattered. It hurts a lot,” Manitik, 32, said as she and her husband strewn flower petals in the shape of a heart on their daughter’s grave in a Jakarta cemetery.

“Every day, I miss her.”

According to its paediatric association and NGO Save the Children, Indonesia has one of the world’s highest Covid death rates for children.

Officially, roughly 400,000 Indonesians under the age of 17 have been infected throughout the pandemic, though comparison data are difficult to come by due to under-reporting and spotty testing.

According to health ministry data and specialists, the virus has killed over 1,200 children, nearly half of them are under the age of one year, with the majority of deaths occurring in June and July as instances increased.

Poor diet, insufficient healthcare, and low immunization rates are all contributing to this alarming trend.

Another possible cause, according to researchers, is parents unknowingly exposing their children to infected family and friends.

Manitik and her husband, who also have an 11-year-old son, welcomed Beverly with a slew of relatives to their Jakarta home.

As the family began to fall ill, joy swiftly changed to anxiety.

Then came the news that no parent wants to hear: the baby was critically ill.

As the number of cases in Indonesia’s enormous capital grew, Manitik hurried from one overburdened hospital to the next in a frantic attempt to receive help.

However, Jakarta’s healthcare system was on the verge of collapsing, forcing hospitals to treat gasping patients in makeshift tents outside, while desperate families scrambled for oxygen tanks to treat sick and dying relatives at home.

Manitik recalled, “I was distraught when we were turned away (from hospitals).”

“I had the virus at the time as well, but I had to fight for my child.”

Finally, a friend assisted Beverly in locating a hospital that could treat her while her lungs were being ravaged by pulmonary disease.

However, the baby died in intensive care a week later, just days after her paternal grandfather died of the infection.

“She was a formidable opponent. Doctors predicted she would only live three days, but she refused to give up,” Manitik added.

“Beverly was 29 days old at the time.”

Manitik is now dealing with the loss of her child, and.