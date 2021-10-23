Indonesian cops take down a Facebook page and charge a man with illegally selling exotic animals.

Police in Indonesia have detained a guy and charged him with selling endangered animals on Facebook.

According to the Indonesian news website Tempo, the Yogyakarta City Police Cyber Patrol discovered a Facebook page selling the animals without a permit.

“We worked with the (region’s Natural Resources Conservation Agency) to arrest the suspect after we investigated in Semarang City,” said Commissioner Andhyka Donny Hendrawan, director of the Yogyakarta City Police Criminal Investigation Unit.

The 27-year-old suspect, identified only by the initials RD, was arrested on October 15, a week after his alleged Facebook profile was found.

Authorities said they found ten wild animals on the suspect. Seven Javan slow loris, little primates that look like lemurs; one binturong, a bushy tree-dwelling species that looks like an otter; a Saltwater crocodile; and a 2.5-foot Irian crocodile were among the animals.

The animals were discovered to be in good health and were moved to the Gembira Loka Zoo. According to the Indonesian news website Nusantarapol.com, the zoo is both a recreational animal refuge and a conservation facility that assists in wild animal rescue.

The defendant was charged for breaking the country’s natural resource and ecosystem conservation rules, according to police. The maximum penalty for the criminal offense is five years in prison.

Yogyakarta is the Indonesian city most frequently associated with the unlawful internet trading of protected species, according to Untung Suripto, head of the city’s Conservation Section.

He added, “Police also managed to uncover the majority of them.”

The International Union for Conservation of Nature has classified the Javan slow loris as “critically endangered” (IUCN). That means the animal will very certainly go extinct in the near future. Poachers target the animal because of its popularity among exotic pet collectors and its folk medicine’s fabled healing powers.

As an exotic pet, the binturong is also poached. According to the Animal Network, it is also murdered for its fur and flesh in the food trade. Due to habitat degradation caused by deforestation, both the binturong and Javan slow loris are becoming extinct.

According to the IUCN, both saltwater and Irian crocodiles are still common in the wild.

The unlawful trade in wild animals entails a number of factors. This is a condensed version of the information.