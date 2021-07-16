Indonesia surpasses India as the new epicenter of COVID with over 54K cases and nearly 1K deaths.

According to the Associated Press, Indonesia reported nearly 54,000 new coronavirus infections and 991 deaths on Wednesday, surpassing India as the virus’s hub in Asia. Officials are concerned that the Delta strain of the virus is spreading beyond Java and Bali, which have been placed under partial lockdown as a result of the outbreak.

Pandu Riono, an epidemiology expert at the University of Indonesia, said on Wednesday that the outbreak will continue to spread into July because the country hasn’t been able to stop it yet. “Emergency social restraints remain insufficient. Because we’re dealing with the Delta version, which is two times more contagious, they should be twice as strict,” Riono added.

According to the Associated Press, Indonesia’s Health Ministry said Wednesday that the country’s overall cases are over 2.6 million, with over 69,000 deaths. Daily instances averaged roughly 8,000 in the preceding month, but are now greater than India’s, despite Indonesia doing far fewer population-based tests.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Following lockdowns in the worst-affected districts and a stepped-up vaccination effort, India recorded fewer than 39,000 cases on Wednesday, far below the peak of more over 400,000 daily cases in May.

The government has discovered the spread of the Delta type beyond of Java and Bali, according to Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin.

On Tuesday, he told MPs that more than 90,000 of the 120,000 hospital beds for COVID-19 patients are occupied across the country.

“We still have some room at the national level. However, in some places where the Delta variety is exploding, the bed occupancy rate is really high,” Sadikin noted.

With the recent spike in deaths, several citizens in the Jakarta area have began assisting overworked gravediggers.

“The citizens in my area opted to help because the diggers are too exhausted and don’t have enough resources to dig,” said Jaya Abidin, who lives in Bogor, on the outskirts of the city. “Because if we don’t do this, we’ll have to wait a long time for a late-night burial.”

The government is having difficulty obtaining enough vaccines to achieve its goal of immunizing more than 181 million of the country’s 270 million citizens by March 2022. Only 15.6 million people have signed up so far. This is a condensed version of the information.