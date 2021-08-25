Indonesia Starts a Maritime Vaccination Campaign.

As the world’s largest archipelago nation intensifies its efforts to inoculate its massive population, Indonesia is extending its vaccine campaign to the water.

From westernmost Sumatra to holiday island Bali and rural Papua, the navy has deployed 60 boats and warships to trawl thousands of kilometers of coastline in search of unvaccinated fishermen.

A naval warship deployed a flotilla of rubber dingeys with personnel and vaccines to jab willing fishermen in dilapidated boats off the coast of Sumatra over the weekend as one of their goals.

Since the countrywide program began last week, some 1,000 sailors have been injected, though authorities concede they have no idea how many are still out there.

The search area extended 24 nautical miles off the coast, according to naval spokesperson Laode Muhamad Holib. “Bad weather is normally the largest hurdle, but the main issue now is really identifying (them) because we don’t exactly know where they are,” he added.

“All we’re doing is scouring the sea.”

Some Indonesian fishermen stay away from the coast for weeks or even months at a time.

Others who live closer to the coast frequently leave for work before the immunization centers open and come home after they close.

Holib told AFP, “That’s why we’re taking the initiative to contact them at sea.”

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the world’s fourth most populous country hard.

However, just approximately 12% of Indonesia’s 270 million people have had two full vaccinations.

“Our life are dependent on the sea,” said Adi Putra Hasibuan, a Sumatran fisherman who accepted the navy’s offer.

“We are aware that the government provides immunizations on property, but we just do not have the time to obtain one.”