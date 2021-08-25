Indonesia seizes a tanker suspected of being involved in a Cambodian oil heist.

The Indonesian navy announced Wednesday that it had apprehended a vessel and its crew suspected of stealing approximately 300,000 barrels of crude oil from Cambodia’s reserves.

The Bahamian-flagged MT Strovolos was apprehended off the coast of Sumatra on July 27, they said, just days after Phnom Penh submitted a red alert to Interpol to capture the ship over allegations that it had stolen the kingdom’s petroleum.

At its base near Singapore, Indonesia’s navy said it was interviewing the crew of 13 Indians, three Bangladeshis, and three Myanmarese.

According to naval authorities, the 183-meter (600-foot) tanker was going from Thailand to Indonesia’s Batam island when it turned off its identification system and anchored illegally in the archipelago’s waters.

They stated that if convicted of maritime breach charges, its Bangladeshi skipper may face up to a year in prison and a $14,000 fine.

In a statement, First Fleet commander Arsyad Abdullah said, “The Indonesian navy would not hesitate to take measures against any form of crime committed within Indonesia’s jurisdictional territory.”

Authorities claimed the ship was chartered for storage by Singapore’s KrisEnergy as part of Cambodia’s recent quest to extract its own oil.

They claimed that the company was unable to pay its bills and filed for insolvency in June, owing money to the tanker crew.

“Our government was informed by the firm… that the tanker had stolen the oil. According to Cheap Suor, director-general of petroleum at the Cambodian Ministry of Mines and Energy, there are about 290,000 barrels of crude on board.

“However, the tanker asserted that KrisEnergy owed it money.”

According to him, the two countries were working on a way to restore the oil to Cambodia.