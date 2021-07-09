Indonesia receives emergency medical supplies after being afflicted by a virus.

Indonesia receives emergency medical supplies after being afflicted by a virus.

Indonesia received much-needed oxygen and protective equipment from Singapore on Friday to help bolster its overburdened healthcare system as it tackles the country’s biggest coronavirus outbreak yet.

A huge outbreak of the highly infectious Delta strain has engulfed the Southeast Asian archipelago, prompting officials to impose new restrictions across the country.

Hospitals are unable to keep up, and many are now denying new patients, leaving hundreds of people to die at home while desperate families look for oxygen tanks to treat the sick.

Singapore delivered supplies to Jakarta on two air force jets, including oxygen cylinders, ventilators, masks, gloves, and gowns, according to the city-foreign state’s ministry.

Another 1,000 ventilators are expected to arrive from Australia on Friday, and Indonesian officials are planning to purchase additional oxygen and other supplies.

As hospitals put up makeshift treatment tents in parking lots and physicians and other medical staff get more afflicted, the supplies are desperately needed.

According to the Indonesian Medical Association, about 1,000 Indonesian medical professionals have died from Covid-19, including more than a dozen who had already been completely immunized.

Virus victims queued for treatment at a hospital in Surabaya, Indonesia’s hard-hit Java island, as the facility struggled to deal with a scarcity of doctors.

“Many of our own medical professionals are contaminated with Covid-19,” claimed Redita Putri Iriani, a hospital spokeswoman.

“When a patient is discharged, a new one is brought in right away. We’re all feeling a little overwhelmed.”

The world’s fourth most populated country is reporting tens of thousands of cases per day, and earlier this week set a new daily death toll of 1,040.

With a population of 270 million people, Indonesia has a total caseload of over 2.4 million people – but testing rates are low, and experts estimate the true number is far higher.

Offices, mosques, parks, retail malls, and restaurants in the hard-hit capital Jakarta and Java, as well as holiday destination Bali, were closed as part of new measures that began over the weekend.

As the Delta version takes root, restrictions have been imposed statewide, and the government has warned that the worst is yet to come.