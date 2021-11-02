Indonesia deports a woman from the United States who was convicted of the ‘Suitcase Murder’ in Bali.

Heather Mack, an American woman who was convicted as a pregnant teenager of assisting in the murder of her mother at a luxury hotel in Bali, was deported from Indonesia on Tuesday with her now six-year-old daughter, according to immigration officials.

Mack, 25, was flown back to the United States last week after being freed nearly three years early from a Bali prison for good behavior.

“It is confirmed that she has left,” said Sam Fernando, a spokesman for the Jakarta airport’s immigration department, to AFP on Tuesday evening.

Mack was sentenced to ten years in prison in 2015 for the murder of Chicago socialite Sheila von Wiese Mack on the holiday island of Bali, while her boyfriend Tommy Schaefer was sentenced to eighteen years.

During an argument at the five-star St. Regis resort, Schaefer, Mack’s father, beat the 62-year-old victim to death with a fruit dish.

The couple then placed the woman’s body into a suitcase and attempted to depart in a taxi, but the blood-soaked luggage was swiftly abandoned.

Mack, who was pregnant at the time of the crime, was found guilty of helping in the murder on a lesser charge.

Mack’s lawyer had previously told AFP that she did not want her daughter deported and “hounded by the (US) media.”

However, the lawyer claimed Tuesday that before leaving Bali, she was excited to begin a new life in the United States with her kid.

Mack has only had video communication with her daughter since the pandemic began, according to a prison official. Mack is now fluent in Indonesian and Balinese.

The brutal murder in 2014 rocked the normally tranquil holiday island, with details of the heinous crime surfacing during the widely watched trial.

Von Wiese Mack’s heavily beaten body was discovered in a taxi outside the posh hotel where she had been staying with her daughter and Schaefer, according to the court.

The pair had escaped to a different section of Bali, where they were apprehended by authorities.

During his trial, Schaefer admitted to the murder but said he was defending himself during a fight with von Wiese Mack, who was upset that her daughter was pregnant.

Prosecutors claim Schaefer “blindly attacked” von Wiese Mack with the fruit bowl after she screamed a racial epithet at Schaefer, who is Black.

Mack hid in a bathroom during the attack, but subsequently assisted Schaefer in stuffing the body into a suitcase, according to the testimony.

