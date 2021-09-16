Indonesia Court Finds President Negligent Over Pollution In Landmark Case.

A court in Indonesia ordered President Joko Widodo and other top officials to clean up Jakarta’s notorious air pollution on Thursday, in a landmark victory for environmental activists. The court ruled that the leader and other top officials had been negligent in protecting citizens.

The capital and its environs comprise a 30-million-strong megacity that is consistently ranked among the world’s most polluted cities.

For years, experts have warned about the dangers of Jakarta’s haze to citizens’ health, particularly children.

The complaint was brought two years ago by a group of 32 activists and people affected by pollution, charging Widodo, his ministers for health, home, and environment, and the Jakarta governor of carelessness over the city’s environment.

The authorities were deemed to have “violated the law,” according to Central Jakarta District Court presiding judge Saifuddin Zuhri, who ordered them to enhance environmental laws and enforcement.

They asked the officials to especially crack down on the pollution generated by vehicles and the coal-fired power plants around Jakarta, including with sanctions for violations.

The court also ordered that air monitoring systems be improved and that pollutant data be made public.

The petitioners had not sought monetary restitution from the court.

Plaintiffs’ lawyer Ayu Eza Tiara stated that the defendants must recognize their “loss” and follow the verdict.

Widodo and the other officials deemed to be culpable by the court did not respond right away.

According to the World Health Organization, outdoor air pollution causes an estimated 4.2 million premature deaths worldwide, with poor and middle-income nations like Indonesia bearing the brunt of the burden.

Indonesian activists say standards have improved in recent years, but are far from what is needed. They have also warned that smog can make the effects of Covid-19 worse, in addition to aggravating asthma and other respiratory problems.

Residents in Jakarta were given some relief when influenza restrictions decreased traffic, but pollution has gradually returned.

The Indonesian capital faces a number of environmental concerns, including air pollution.

Because of excessive groundwater extraction, it is also one of the world’s fastest sinking cities.

To relieve stress on Jakarta, the government announced plans in 2019 to relocate the country’s administrative capital to a new location on Borneo island.