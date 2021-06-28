Individuals who enter the United Kingdom for more than 2 hours are barred from flying to Hong Kong.

According to the Associated Press, Hong Kong will begin restricting any passenger who has spent more than two hours in the United Kingdom from flying into the territory on Thursday in order to help prevent the spread of new coronavirus types.

Hong Kong officials named the United Kingdom a “very high risk” country on Monday, citing the “recent comeback of the pandemic situation in the United Kingdom” and the “widespread delta variant virus strain there.” Following a limitation imposed last December, the Hong Kong government has barred flights from the United Kingdom for the second time.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong sought to relax limitations imposed by other nations such as the United States and Canada.

The prohibition comes amid rising tensions between the United Kingdom and China over Hong Kong, which was a British colony until 1997 when it was handed over to China.

China has been chastised by the United Kingdom for imposing a national security law on Hong Kong and increasing control over the city’s media, claiming that Beijing is eroding the city’s autonomy.

The flying ban was prompted by a government policy aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus strains in Hong Kong.

If five or more passengers arriving from one location test positive for a specific coronavirus variation or a relevant virus mutation during a seven-day period, passenger flights are halted.

Within a seven-day period, 10 or more passengers from one location are verified to be infected with the coronavirus through any tests, including tests conducted during quarantine.

On Sunday, 14,876 persons in the United Kingdom tested positive for the coronavirus, following a recent spike in cases. Since the outbreak, it has confirmed nearly 4 million cases.

On Monday, Hong Kong confirmed three new cases of the coronavirus, after imposing a 21-day quarantine on arrivals from most countries and enforcing severe social-distancing measures for months. Since the epidemic began, it has confirmed a total of 11,921 cases.