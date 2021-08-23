Indigenous protesters in Brazil have set up camp on Bolsonaro’s doorstep.

Hundreds of indigenous activists dressed in feather headdresses, grass skirts, and body paint camped out in Brasilia on Monday to protest President Jair Bolsonaro’s policies and a plan that could take away their ancestral lands.

The demonstrators built up the “Fight for Life” camp outside the Brazilian capital’s center of power, near the trio of modernist buildings housing the presidency, Congress, and the Supreme Court, by pounding wooden tent poles into the ground.

The protest camp, which opened on Sunday and is organized by the Association of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB), will hold a week of demonstrations and other activities against what organizers call Bolsonaro’s “anti-indigenous agenda,” in order to exert pressure ahead of a crucial Supreme Court ruling on native lands.

Indigenous organizations in Brazil accuse the country’s far-right president of methodically undermining their rights and attempting to give up their territories to agricultural and mining companies.

The tensions have reached a breaking point, with a Supreme Court lawsuit on the topic of how those areas are safeguarded set to begin on Wednesday.

The agriculture industry claims that indigenous land protections in Brazil’s constitution should only apply to individuals who lived there in 1988, when the current constitution was approved.

Indigenous rights campaigners, on the other hand, claim that native peoples were frequently evicted from their ancestral lands, especially during the 1964-1985 military dictatorship that preceded the current constitution.

They should have the right to profit from the protected status of official reservations now that they have returned, their attorneys will argue in court.

The case is about a reservation in the Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, but it will set legal precedent for similar instances across the country.

The decision could potentially derail a bill in Congress that would codify the 1988 “time-frame argument.”

That bill, which passed a lower-house committee vote in June and is now scheduled to be heard by the full Congress, is one of several legislative initiatives that indigenous activists and environmentalists say Bolsonaro and his allies are attempting to use to push agriculture and industry into Brazil’s rapidly disappearing forests, including the critically important Amazon rainforest.

Juliana de Paula Batista, a lawyer with the Socio-Environmental Institute (ISA), told AFP, “It’s a very important case at a time when we’re experiencing several losses in terms of indigenous rights.”