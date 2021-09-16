Indigenous Guatemalans Protest, Saying There’s Nothing to Celebrate.

Thousands of indigenous people demonstrated in Guatemala on Wednesday, the bicentennial of Central America’s independence, to protest their exclusion from political and social life, as well as government corruption.

At a protest in the southern Retalhuleu region, indigenous leader Thelma Cabrera, a previous presidential candidate, remarked, “There is nothing to celebrate.”

“Here in Guatemala, it has been 200 years of tragedy, corruption, looting, and theft,” she remarked.

The Codeca peasants organization organized the protests to draw attention to the prejudice aimed at Guatemala’s Maya, Xinca, and Garifuna peoples.

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, Alejandro Giammattei’s government canceled large public festivities commemorating the bicentennial.

However, it conducted a private ceremony with a military air parade at the presidential palace on Tuesday.

Many Guatemalans are enraged that money was spent on these activities during a global health crisis and in a country where approximately 60% of the population lives in poverty.

The figure is significantly greater among indigenous groups.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the palace in Guatemala City on Wednesday to protest the government.

At a rally in Coban, Guatemala’s north, march leader Carlos Chon declared, “The Giammattei government is a sinister regime.”

Opponents have repeatedly called for Giammattei’s resignation, citing corruption, mismanagement, and bad handling of the coronavirus outbreak as reasons.

With a population of almost 17 million people, Guatemala has seen approximately 515,000 cases of Covid-19 and nearly 13,000 deaths.