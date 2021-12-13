India’s New Cinematic Sensation: From Flower Hawker to Film Auteur

During a film production in a bustling Indian market, a young laborer carrying bags of flowers was enthralled by cameramen riding big cranes. After two decades, the child has become the latest cinematic sensation in his home nation.

P.S. Vinothraj’s low-budget debut film “Koozhangal,” also known as “Pebbles” abroad, has been chosen as India’s entry for the international feature film category at the Oscars next year.

To convey the story of an alcoholic father and his young kid wandering through a bleak, unforgiving environment in his home state of Tamil Nadu, the 32-year-old relied on his family’s struggle with poverty and his sister’s experience of marital violence.

“My real-life experience gave me grit, which I used in this movie. That kind of life has been turned into a movie “AFP spoke with Vinothraj.

As a result, Indian critics have hailed the film as a “masterpiece” and a “sensational debut… that is vivid, visceral, and strong.”

At the International Film Festival Rotterdam, it earned the Tiger Award, with the jury praising the “apparently basic and humble” effort as a “lesson in pure cinema.”

Vinothraj is part of a growing movement of Tamil filmmakers, many of whom come from disadvantaged backgrounds like his own, who use the voices and lives of ordinary people to address societal inequities.

His original idea, if it hadn’t been picked up by the festival circuit, was to screen “Pebbles” in the villages where it was shot, with less than 40 actors and crew.

It’s the climax of a long road for the young director to make it to the big screen.

After his father died, he began selling flowers in Madurai at the age of nine to help support his family.

“So much has happened in my life,” he remarked through a translator, “and those experiences have prepared me for this.”

“I don’t know English and don’t have any formal education. Everything I know about life has come from my experiences. That is the journey of life, as depicted in the film’s metaphors.” Vinothraj labored throughout his childhood and adolescence, going from town to town.

He worked as a laborer in a textile company in Tiruppur at one point, where he “saw many people’s life being shattered in front of my eyes” due to personal and financial problems.

“Some people married at an early age and had a lot of problems. All of this lingered with me, and I wanted to share my feelings about it.” The aspiring director attempted to return to school, believing that education would help him achieve his dream of being a director, but was told he was too old. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.